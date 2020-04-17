Minnesota pediatric resident authors book to help children cope during the pandemic

KIMT NEWS 3 - The pandemic has disrupted all of our lives, including our children. Your kids may be feeling confused, sad, or even scared. It can be difficult to know how to talk about what's going on with them.

Dr. Holly Belgum is a pediatric resident in the Twin Cities, so communicating with children is her specialty. Inspired by the children of her siblings and friends, she wrote and illustrated a children's book to help kids understand and cope with the pandemic.

The story follows Piggy and Bunny, two best friends who can't see each other during a stay at home order. The book doesn't mention the virus, but talks about ways life is different right now, validates children's emotions, and celebrates ways we can still connect to our loved ones.

"Piggy and Bunny who are best friends, they're really used to seeing each other and getting to play together and go to each others houses and in the book, they can't. They have to stay home. Their parents are worried and they react in different ways. I think it's an understandable form, it's something that's really relatable to kids," explains Dr. Belgum.

Belgum says children can understand more than we often give them credit for, and they often match their parent's reactions. That's why she recommends staying calm about the pandemic and its impacts around your family.

Although the effects of COVID-19 tend to be mild in children, kids may still be asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Dr. Belgum mimics the CDC's advice of putting face masks on your children over the age of 2 when out in public.

The book, Piggy and Bunny and the Stay at Home Plan, is available as a free PDF download. Click here to read.