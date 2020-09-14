Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect in Rochester homicides facing 3 counts of murder, including murder of an unborn child Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota parents being urged to keep kids home from school if sick

State issues three guidelines for decision-making during pandemic.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 2:22 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging all parents and caregivers keep their children home from school when sick.

“Staying home when you feel sick or have been exposed are some of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. The exclusion guidance helps people understand when they need to keep their children home from school or child care,” says Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). “Whether it’s parents and families, or teachers and child care staff, the attendance and exclusion guidance and home screening tool is a proven prevention method to stop spread in our child cares and schools.”

The Department of Health has put out three guidelines to help parents and guardians make these decisions:

COVID-19 Decision Tree for People in Schools, Youth, and Child Care Programs

COVID-19 Attendance Guide for Parents and Families

Home Screening Tool for COVID-19 Symptoms

“The biggest thing we want people to understand is that any Minnesotan – including children – who has been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 needs to stay home for a minimum of 14 days,” says Ehresmann. “You can’t test out of quarantine after an exposure. There’s no way to shorten the incubation period. So how you spend your time outside of school has a direct impact on your ability to attend school in-person.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 84311

Reported Deaths: 1971
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24788906
Ramsey10060313
Dakota6767120
Anoka5341129
Stearns355823
Washington338455
Scott225432
Olmsted217626
Nobles190615
Blue Earth14946
Wright14396
Rice12618
Carver12577
Mower12344
St. Louis114528
Clay113140
Sherburne101513
Kandiyohi8882
Winona67717
Lyon5994
Steele4962
Nicollet47616
Watonwan4734
Todd4682
Benton4583
Freeborn4542
Le Sueur4283
McLeod4161
Chisago3921
Waseca3928
Crow Wing37318
Beltrami3503
Otter Tail3394
Goodhue2969
Martin2649
Itasca24513
Polk2444
Becker2252
Carlton2141
Cottonwood2090
Isanti2080
Pipestone2029
Douglas2001
Dodge1810
Pine1800
Morrison1701
Chippewa1691
Sibley1573
Wabasha1510
Murray1472
Unassigned14752
Meeker1462
Brown1442
Rock1330
Yellow Medicine1321
Mille Lacs1283
Faribault1270
Cass1183
Renville1076
Jackson1041
Roseau1040
Pennington1031
Koochiching963
Swift941
Houston930
Fillmore920
Stevens861
Kanabec858
Redwood840
Lincoln810
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant584
Wilkin553
Hubbard530
Big Stone510
Marshall491
Norman480
Lake470
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle300
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods181
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 74418

Reported Deaths: 1212
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14697252
Johnson481026
Woodbury454758
Black Hawk417982
Linn3510100
Story312417
Dallas259438
Scott252525
Dubuque238437
Buena Vista189812
Pottawattamie182836
Marshall174132
Wapello119456
Webster114714
Sioux10923
Muscatine103652
Clinton100016
Cerro Gordo94021
Plymouth92820
Crawford9094
Warren9036
Des Moines6866
Jasper68431
Tama67130
Marion6603
Carroll5545
Lee5516
Wright5401
Henry4594
Dickinson4526
Bremer4287
Boone4125
Louisa40514
Washington39011
Franklin32317
Hamilton3073
Mahaska29319
Delaware2813
Jackson2642
Floyd2623
Hardin2611
Winneshiek2605
Clay2543
Clarke2493
Benton2441
Butler2432
Emmet2369
Shelby2341
Jones2203
Poweshiek2198
Allamakee2175
Clayton2143
Buchanan2071
Winnebago20610
Cedar2031
Guthrie1995
Chickasaw1900
Lyon1903
Madison1842
Grundy1812
Howard1744
Hancock1702
Fayette1691
Mitchell1680
Kossuth1670
Humboldt1642
Harrison1622
Iowa1601
Cherokee1592
Calhoun1502
Mills1501
Sac1470
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1400
Page1330
Monroe1328
Jefferson1261
Cass1222
Lucas1186
Monona1161
Taylor1161
Appanoose1123
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Osceola1070
Union1043
Worth960
Montgomery835
Keokuk801
Wayne732
Greene710
Ida700
Fremont670
Adair561
Decatur540
Audubon461
Ringgold372
Adams270
Unassigned120
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a much sunnier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans 9/14 Morning Weather

Image

Olmsted Medical Center launches drive-thru flu shot clinic

Image

Southern Minnesota organizations participate in Welcoming Week

Image

Walk for the animals

Image

Nice weather after gloomy week

Image

RPD investigates death of woman and child

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Saturday 10 p.m. Weather

Image

Welcoming Week begins in Austin

Image

Rachel's Hope Walk for Life

Community Events