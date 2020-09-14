Minnesota parents being urged to keep kids home from school if sick

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health is urging all parents and caregivers keep their children home from school when sick.

“Staying home when you feel sick or have been exposed are some of the best defenses we have against COVID-19. The exclusion guidance helps people understand when they need to keep their children home from school or child care,” says Kris Ehresmann, infectious disease director at Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). “Whether it’s parents and families, or teachers and child care staff, the attendance and exclusion guidance and home screening tool is a proven prevention method to stop spread in our child cares and schools.”

The Department of Health has put out three guidelines to help parents and guardians make these decisions:

COVID-19 Decision Tree for People in Schools, Youth, and Child Care Programs

COVID-19 Attendance Guide for Parents and Families

Home Screening Tool for COVID-19 Symptoms

“The biggest thing we want people to understand is that any Minnesotan – including children – who has been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 needs to stay home for a minimum of 14 days,” says Ehresmann. “You can’t test out of quarantine after an exposure. There’s no way to shorten the incubation period. So how you spend your time outside of school has a direct impact on your ability to attend school in-person.”