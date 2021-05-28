Minnesota organizations reflect on the importance of mental wellness and the impact of the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - May is Mental Health Awareness month. Disability Hub MN understands the importance of mental wellness.

The group led a virtual discussion Friday with the National Alliance of Mental Illness Minnesota. NAMI Minnesota says 1 in 5 people including children and adults are impacted by mental illness. Most commonly, 18 percent of the population experiences symptoms of anxiety. Depression is the second most common.

Sue Abderholden with NAMI Minnesota says many people are afraid to reach out for help because of the stigma surrounding mental health.

The pandemic has impacted people's mental health in different ways including those who grieved the loss of properly celebrating major milestones like graduations, weddings, and funerals.

Abderholden is hopeful the struggles of the pandemic will create a silver lining.

She says, “Perhaps there will be more compassion and empathy towards people experiencing depression and anxiety because I would bet that most of us have had a day or two or a week with anxiety or depression.”

She warns that this pandemic is likely to have a lingering impact on our collective well-being.

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but I also want to remind people that just because the pandemic's coming -we hope- to an end, doesn't mean that instantly we're going to feel better,” she explains.

Abderholden says the suicide rate in Minnesota went down in 2020. She believes the pandemic allowed more time for people to connect with others.

For more resources, visit https://namimn.org/.