Minnesota organ donation advocates are on a mission to create more diversity among donors

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An estimated 17 people in the U.S. die every day while waiting for an organ transplant. According to Donate Life America, 95% of adults support organ donation, but only 54% are actually registered.

Minnesota resident, Angel Uddin, lost her husband unexpectedly nearly two decades ago. That day at the hospital, the doctors asked her right away if she would consent to him becoming an organ donor. She said she felt overwhelmed and like it was almost inappropriate timing. But now, she understands the process and why it's so important to donate. Uddin is now making it her goal to help others not make the same mistake she did.

"It was really the next day that I sat and recalled all of the things that happened the day before. I mean, all of it. And I thought, 'God, I wish I had said yes. I wish I had said yes.' Because he was the type of person that really believed in giving," explained Angel. She and her late husband, Stewart Uddin never had a conversation about what they wanted to happen to their bodies after one of them passed on. She now urges others to talk about it. "I want people to talk when they're in sound mind and sound body and everybody appears to be healthy about things that are really difficult."

But it's not just about talking with your loved ones. Susan Mau Larson with LifeSource, a Minnesota-based Organ Procurement Organization, said the biggest reason why there are fewer donors of color is due to years of medical mistrust. "That's what our work has been really focused on - is increasing the knowledge and increasing the trust," she explained. "We have found by developing partnerships and getting to know people, allowing them into our space here in north Minneapolis and engaging in conversation, we are really able to build trust."

Mau Larson said people of color make up most of the people waiting for an organ transplant, yet only about 30% of donors come from communities of color. She explained at the time of donation when someone has the opportunity to say yes to donating, that's when the disparities are particularly noticeable. "So, the white community and the Hispanic community generally say yes about a rate 20% higher than communities of color," explained Mau Larson. "So, that's why we have focused so much on engaging the African American community, the Native American community and the Asian community as well because they just have a lower rate of saying yes to donation."

LifeSource has two projects that help engage with the BIPOC communities: Barbershop Conversations and Talk Donation. Larson said it's all about building relationships and trust.

As a transplant surgeon at Mayo Clinic, Dr. Ty Diwan explained someone's race and ethnicity don't necessarily prevent matches from happening, but it does increase the longevity of the transplant, as well as creating more access to those transplants. "If I can get somebody in the Black community to donate and somebody who is Black comes off my waitlist, then that allows someone else to get a kidney later on who may not have," he said. "So, any extra donor that we put into this grand scheme, really almost exceptionally will end up increasing the number of people that get transplanted."

Uddin said helping BIPOC communities understand the issues at hand and how they can extend or even save lives is extremely critical because there are already so many disparities in the health care system. "It's the lack of knowledge and sheer ignorance to what this all entails," she explained. "The more you have conversations and you learn what the hesitancy is, you can break those barriers down pretty quickly and people are really more willing to give the gift."

As of last Friday, there are 784 people of color on the transplant waiting list in Minnesota. If you're wanting to become a donor, there are several ways to register.