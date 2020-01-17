Minnesota opens early voting in March 3 presidential primary

Minnesota voters became some of the first in the country to cast ballots in the presidential primaries as polls opened for the state's Super Tuesday contest.
Eligible voters can now vote at county courthouses across the state, and early voting stations in some cities, and they can also request absentee ballots for the March 3 primary.
But the votes won't be counted until primary night. Fifteen candidates are on the Democratic ballot, though some already have dropped out.
The GOP ballot lists only President Donald Trump, though write-in votes are allowed. It's Minnesota's first presidential primary since 1992.
