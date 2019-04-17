Clear
Minnesota on track to become the 4th state to eliminate veteran homelessness

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 7:39 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to the Minnesota Coalition Against Homelessness, Minnesota is on track to become the 4th state to eliminate veteran homelessness as early as this year.

As of February of this year, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says Connecticut, Delaware, and Virginia are the only states to completely end veteran homelessness.

Roughly 300 Minnesota veterans and 200 Iowa veterans are homeless, according to 2018 numbers from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness.

