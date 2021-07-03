Minnesota officials worried about dry conditions and July 4th fireworks

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s tinder dry conditions have the Department of Natural Resources and others concerned about backyard Fourth of July fireworks.

About 11% of the state is experiencing severe drought conditions, with 82% in moderate drought and the rest experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Severe drought can be found in several counties along Minnesota’s southern border and the northwest region of the state.

The DNR says the dry conditions have already led to more wildfires than usual. Since March, more than 1,400 blazes have charred nearly 55 square miles across the state.