Minnesota officials consider additional REAL ID resource options

Minnesota officials are considering additional resources in case you're procrastinating getting your REAL ID as the deadline approaches.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 5:37 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 6:43 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

This week Gov. Tim Walz unveiled the REAL ID office at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 1. It's located in the MSP mall area near the entrance to Concourse G.

Officials are also considering adding extra offices, extending hours and even adding Saturdays as an option so the system doesn't get clogged with applications.

Walz said, "June 15th is that date. My pledge is to do everything that i can to shorten that time that it takes to get that but there is just a set amount of time to do all the paperwork. you can't do it any faster."

Beginning October 1st Minnesotans will need a REAL ID to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities. Walz says everyone should try to get the ID by June 15.

