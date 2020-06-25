Man incarcerated in southern MN may be have died from COVID; would be 1st in state

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. - A 43-year-old man in custody in Faribault County may have been the first to die of coronavirus while incarcerated.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections said Adrian Keys, 43, died Tuesday at a local hospital.

On June 4, Keys tested positive for COVID-19.

“Mr. Keys’ condition deteriorated over the weekend of June 20 and he was hospitalized on June 22. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. If determined to be related to COVID-19 complications, this would be the first such death of a person incarcerated in Minnesota,” officials said.