Minnesota officer rescues 2-year-old girl from runaway van

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth police officer on his way to work has rescued a 2-year-old girl from a van that rolled down a hill and got stuck in trees.

Officer Todd Simmons came upon the crash late Thursday afternoon. A mother was removing her twin girls from the van after a trip to the aquarium when the van rolled away with one of the girls inside.

The van hit another vehicle, then got stuck in the trees below.

Simmons got the girl out of the van and called for medical help.

Duluth police Chief Mike Tusken wrote on Facebook that a "scary and potentially tragic incident" ended with only property damage and minor injury.

The girls' mother, Megan Newman, tells the Star Tribune her daughter Bella "came out with barely a scratch on her."