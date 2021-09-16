Minnesota offering more $100 gift cards for COVID vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota is offering another round of $100 incentives for people who get a COVID-19 vaccination.

This time $100 gift cards will be available for those who get vaccinated at a community clinic around the state. Governor Tim Walz says nearly 50 COVID-19 Community Coordinators, community clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers will be participating in the program.

“We are taking every opportunity we can to meet Minnesotans where they are — especially in communities hit hardest by COVID-19,” says Governor Walz. “Every shot in the arm is a critical step in stopping the spread of this virus, and local organizations around Minnesota know how to best encourage the communities they serve to get their vaccine. I am grateful for all of our COVID-19 Community Coordinators, community clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers who are working to encourage vaccinations and serve Minnesota’s communities hit hardest by COVID-19.”

Almost 80,000 Minnesotans who received their first dose between July 30 and August 22 signed up for a $100 Visa gift card as part of a statewide giveaway. At the Minnesota State Fair, more than 3,110 Fairgoers received their vaccine and claimed a $100 Visa gift card on site.

“Our administration is deeply committed to ensuring equity within all aspects of our COVID-19 response,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “By providing funds directly to our COVID-19 Community Coordinators, community clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers for culturally-relevant and on-site incentives, we will be able to better serve communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. I am grateful for the leadership of Dr. Nathan Chomilo as he directs our vaccine equity response.”

The incentive program is receiving $4 million in American Rescue Plan funding, as well as $400,000 in private foundation funds raised by the Minnesota Council on Foundations and its members as part of their ongoing philanthropic support for vaccine outreach and incentives.

“As the delta variant continues to spread across our communities and children return to school it is more important than ever that our neighbors in communities already hit hardest by COVID-19 have access to reliable information, vaccination, and support to make the best decision for themselves, their family and community,” says Minnesota Department of Health Vaccine Equity Director Dr. Nathan Chomilo. “We have seen throughout this pandemic that when we are able to give communities the ability to steward resources in response to COVID-19, they know best how to use them. Our COVID-19 Community Coordinators, community clinics and FQHCs have consistently reached Minnesotans who are hardly reached, and this program recognizes and reinforces their critical role.”