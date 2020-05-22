Minnesota offering free coronavirus tests over Memorial Day weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Free coronavirus testing is being offered to any Minnesotan over the Memorial Day weekend.

The free tests will be conducted at the following six locations from 10 am until 5 pm or until supplies are exhausted:

• East St Paul - 1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

• Minneapolis Armory - 1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413.

• Moorhead Armory - 1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

• Duluth Armory - 4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

• Faribault Armory - 3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

• St. James Armory- 521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081

No appointment is needed and no one will be asked for identification or insurance cards. Everyone will be required to social distance and wear a mask at the testing locations.

“Testing, tracing, and isolating are the best tools we have to understand the impact of the pandemic on our communities and to contain it, so we can continue safely navigating this pandemic,” says Governor Tim Walz. “I am grateful the Minnesota National Guard is helping with this important effort.”