Minnesota offering $100 gift cards for COVID vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota is going to give $100 to all residents 12 and older who get the COVID-19 vaccine from Friday through August 15.

“President Biden is calling for a nationwide push to make sure our families and communities are vaccinated and protected against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and Minnesota is ready to join the effort,” says Governor Tim Walz. “We have made so much progress to combat this virus. We cannot give up ground now, especially with students returning to the classroom this fall. Getting paid $100 to keep your family safe is a pretty good deal – all you have to do is roll up your sleeves.”

Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who receive their first dose between Friday and August 15 will be eligible for a $100 Visa gift card. Beginning August 4, Minnesotans can verify their first dose and claim their $100 at: mn.gov/covid19.

“With school right around the corner, there is no better time to get vaccinated than right now,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “This shot is your ticket to keeping your loved ones, especially our children under 12, safe. The Delta variant is no match for our will to protect our fellow Minnesotans. Now, you’ll even get $100 for your time.”

To get a free COVID vaccination:

- Walk in or make an appointment through the Vaccine Connector: VaccineConnector.mn.gov.

- Call the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline, 1-833-431-2053

- Use the state’s Vaccine Locator Map to find a vaccine provider near you: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.

- Check for vaccine appointments using the Vaccine Finder on https://www.vaccines.gov/

- Contact your primary health care provider or a local pharmacy.