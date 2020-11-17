Minnesota nurses feeling burned out during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Since the end of February, nurses have been dealing with COVID-19.

According to Mary Turner, the President of Minnesota Nurses Association, there has been a new coronavirus surge in every corner of the state and many nurses are getting the virus.

"It's becoming imperative that as a healthcare worker, if you are working on the frontlines, you have to do everything you can personally to stay safe," explained Turner.

When nurses contract the virus, it leaves hospitals with a lack of staff, something Turner has seen at North Memorial, where she works. This has left hospitals to also hire more nurses.

"We've learned how to handle it," said Turner. "We've been through that tough part of learning about the Coronavirus and dealing with it as it brought new surprises every month."

The pandemic has also left nurses who were up for retirement, to retire.