Minnesota nurse to serve on front lines of pandemic in New York: 'As nurses, we take an oath'

KIMT NEWS 3 - As hospitals nationwide prepare for a surge of coronavirus patients, they're also trying to fill nursing jobs.

Elizabeth Schafer is a registered nurse in Minnesota who's getting ready to serve on the front lines in New York.

She'll be working at a hospital in New York and eventually at a second hospital in New Jersey. She signed on to work in medical-surgical, telemetry, and intensive care units.

She tells KIMT News 3 she's a little scared, but more so excited to help and learn.

"As nurses, we take an oath," Schafer said. "We take an oath to number one, do no harm, and to show up every day and to give the best care possible to every single patient. Right now, every single patient who needs our care is spread out and right now they happen to be on the coastal state."

Schafer said she'll be gone for 18 weeks, with likely an opportunity for her to extend her contract.