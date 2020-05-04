Minnesota nurse on front lines in New York City: 'I took an oath to step up and go where I'm needed'

KIMT NEWS 3 - New York is being called the epicenter of the country's coronavirus outbreak, and healthcare workers from all over the U.S. are traveling there to help on the front lines.

That includes Liz Schafer, a registered nurse from Minnesota.

KIMT News 3 first introduced you to her in March before she left for New York City.

Schafer's already been there a month, starting in an emergency room and now working in an intensive care unit. She says 99-percent of the patients there are hooked up to ventilators.

She calls the experience "very emotional" as she creates bonds with patients who are fighting for their lives.

"These patients have nobody, we are their somebody," Schafer said. "And many of us are here alone, we don't have our families either."

Schafer stresses we all have a responsibility to protect one another. For her fellow Minnesotans, she has a message.

"People really need to take a step back in Minnesota and be thankful, and gracious, and find some humility because they have a governor who stepped up to the plate early on and shut this down when he did," Schafer said.

She's contracted to be out in New York for 13 weeks. She doesn't think she'll extend that contract, predicting when she's done in New York is when she'll be needed most back in Minnesota.