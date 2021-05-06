Minnesota nurse is saying 'thank you' to all nurses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday is National Nurses Day! So, people across the nation are taking the time to celebrate and say 'thank you' to those working on the front lines.

Mary Turner is the President of the Minnesota Nurses Association and she explained the beds at her hospital are full, but not with COVID-19 patients. It's full of people who either postponed their wellness visits out of fear or general emergencies. However, she said there's a sense of relief that comes with that. "From the despair and hopelessness that we had at the beginning. From the day we got a vaccine, it was totally different," Turner explained. "I remember saying, 'there's been so many deaths and so much suffering, but now we have hope.'"

Turner said she's grateful for her colleagues and what they've accomplished during the pandemic. She also explained how there's a common misconception that all health care workers want to be vaccinated and that's something they're still working on. "The vaccines right now, it's 70% of us are overjoyed and took it willingly," Turner said about health care workers. "The other 30%, you're going to need a little more work. But that could be said about the general population."

Thank you to nurses working all over the country, not just for National Nurses Day, but every day.