Minnesota now tracking COVID-19 'vaccine breakthroughs'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is now tracking cases of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

Those are people who are fully vaccinated yet still become infected with COVID-19. Health officials say it is normal for that to happen in a small percentage of people. A vaccine breakthrough case of COVID-19 is when a person tests positive 14 or more days after their final dose of vaccine, and the person has not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

MDH says as of July 11 there have been 5,599 cases of COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough, resulting in 514 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.

As of July 11, 2,948,744 Minnesotans had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which means:

- Vaccine breakthroughs happened in .19% of cases

- Hospitalizations happened in .017% of cases

- Deaths happened in .002% of cases.

MDH says “Vaccination can make illness less severe in people who get vaccinated but still get sick. Despite this, some fully vaccinated people will still be hospitalized and die. However, fully vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people with similar risk factors who are not vaccinated.”

To see the latest vaccine breakthrough numbers for the State of Minnesota, click here.