Minnesota not among states settling with Purdue Pharma

Keith Ellison - AP image

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 9:31 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says the state is not among those that have reached a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the opioids epidemic.

The tentative deal between Purdue, thousands of local governments and more than 20 states could be worth up to $12 billion over time. Purdue has been criticized for overselling the benefits of its powerful prescription opioid painkillers and understating the risks.

Ellison says he feels there's uncertainty about the details of the agreement, including the amount of payments, the time period over which the payments would be made and terms for ownership and operation of Purdue and other holdings.

One of the next steps for Pharma is a bankruptcy filing, which would likely end lawsuits filed against the company. Parities that don't agreed to settle could raise objections in bankruptcy court.

