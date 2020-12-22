Minnesota non-profit helps bring unemployment relief to young workers

Federal funding has been a relief for many during the pandemic, but those who are students are often overlooked.

One non-profit in Minnesota is working to bring relief to young workers.

Youthprise is a non-profit organization that funds youth programs across Minnesota.

Those involved are an advocate for change, and now federal-funded unemployment money will positively impact those they help.

Youthrise Vice President, Marcus Pope, tells KIMT News 3 employers pay into the unemployment system on behalf of young people like they do any other worker.

Pope explains, "It's unfair for employers to pay for young people and them not be able to receive the benefit. They need these resources. We're in a pandemic they're helping to support their families."

A 1939 Minnesota state law prohibits young people from receiving state funded unemployment benefits.

Early this year the state also determined younger people were not elig for federally funded benefits.

Pope says, “So this has been an issue for a long time in Minnesota, but with the pandemic and all of the issues that young people are facing and the number of people who have been laid off, this issue really came to the forefront."

In march, young people reached out to Youthrise for support as they tried to influence legislators to change that law so they could receive unemployment benefits.

Youthrise introduced bills in the house, senate, and even congress.

It wasn't until October, Youthprise filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

They wanted clarification that young people should be eligible, to bring relief to young workers.

A December 1st ruling made that official.

Pope says, "We've heard from young people all across Minnesota, and they're shouldering a huge burden to help their families, to support themselves, during this pandemic. They're paying rent, they're helping put food on the table."

Students can still apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Program through the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance Website https://www.uimn.org/.