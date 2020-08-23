Clear

Minnesota nears 70,000 COVID cases

Death toll approaching 1,800

Posted: Aug 23, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is nearing 70,000 positive COVID-19 tests. Health officials reported 728 positive tests on Sunday, bringing the state statewide total to 69,584.

Health officials said 7.715 health care workers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. More than 62,000 people were marked as no longer needing isolation. Minnesota’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by six to 1,767 as of Sunday. Officials report that 1,310 of deaths have been among residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 6,151 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 301 remain in those facilities, with 137 in intensive care.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68867

Reported Deaths: 1807
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin21466865
Ramsey8493285
Dakota5191109
Anoka4279116
Stearns307121
Washington256851
Olmsted190724
Nobles182211
Scott181927
Mower11483
Rice11168
Wright10606
Blue Earth10475
Carver10144
Sherburne82112
Clay81940
Kandiyohi7661
St. Louis74121
Lyon4423
Todd4412
Nicollet40414
Watonwan4003
Steele3892
Freeborn3861
Benton3503
Le Sueur3112
McLeod2961
Winona29617
Beltrami2911
Crow Wing28516
Chisago2561
Otter Tail2404
Goodhue2389
Martin2176
Waseca2071
Cottonwood1940
Polk1784
Becker1751
Pipestone1729
Carlton1661
Isanti1610
Itasca16112
Douglas1461
Dodge1450
Pine1380
Murray1351
Chippewa1281
Unassigned12046
Morrison1071
Wabasha1070
Brown1062
Sibley1052
Faribault1010
Rock960
Meeker932
Cass893
Jackson890
Koochiching853
Mille Lacs833
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville715
Houston650
Roseau630
Lincoln620
Yellow Medicine600
Swift581
Pope560
Grant554
Kanabec524
Redwood460
Aitkin451
Norman450
Wilkin433
Hubbard410
Wadena380
Mahnomen321
Marshall310
Big Stone300
Red Lake280
Lake270
Stevens250
Traverse210
Clearwater170
Lac qui Parle110
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 55834

Reported Deaths: 1026
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11653214
Woodbury393354
Black Hawk350169
Linn272990
Johnson245424
Dallas210036
Scott199218
Dubuque189935
Buena Vista181412
Marshall156528
Story156416
Pottawattamie151031
Wapello100043
Muscatine92348
Crawford7823
Sioux7623
Cerro Gordo70920
Webster6918
Warren6494
Clinton6476
Plymouth60915
Tama58229
Jasper52029
Wright4921
Des Moines4153
Dickinson4005
Louisa38114
Washington31610
Boone3123
Carroll2932
Marion2900
Franklin27416
Bremer2647
Hamilton2462
Lee2455
Clay2292
Clarke2153
Emmet2127
Hardin2101
Shelby2051
Henry2024
Floyd1833
Benton1821
Jackson1801
Poweshiek1768
Allamakee1664
Winneshiek1651
Buchanan1631
Delaware1622
Butler1592
Mahaska15818
Guthrie1575
Clayton1523
Jones1502
Madison1462
Cedar1441
Winnebago1422
Lyon1362
Harrison1351
Hancock1322
Cherokee1261
Fayette1220
Pocahontas1212
Mills1151
Grundy1101
Kossuth1100
Iowa1081
Page1060
Cass1052
Palo Alto1050
Taylor1050
Jefferson1030
Monona1021
Calhoun1012
Sac990
Humboldt982
Mitchell920
Monroe918
Osceola910
Union903
Chickasaw860
Howard830
Lucas794
Davis762
Worth750
Montgomery694
Appanoose653
Fremont540
Greene460
Keokuk461
Van Buren451
Adair441
Ida360
Audubon341
Wayne342
Decatur320
Ringgold291
Adams200
Unassigned40
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Mason City
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 94°
Albert Lea
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 96°
Austin
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Charles City
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 94°
Warm & Muggy Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

