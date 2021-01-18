Minnesota nearing 6,000 coronavirus deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is closing in on 450,000 COVID cases and 6,000 deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports Monday an additional 980 coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 447,349. 12 more deaths were also reported, bringing that total to 5,939.

In SE Minnesota,

Five more COVID-19 cases in Dodge County.

Seven more cases in Fillmore County.

13 more cases in Freeborn County.

16 more cases in Mower County.

39 more cases in Olmsted County.

An additional coronavirus death is also reported in Freeborn County. Health officials say the victim was between 90 and 94 years old.