Minnesota narrowly misses losing US House seat; keeps all 8

Minnesota has narrowly avoided losing a seat in Congress despite the failure of its population growth to keep up with some other states.

Figures released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that while Minnesota’s growth rate was behind the national average, it wasn’t enough to cost Minnesota one of the eight U.S. House seats the state has had since the 1960s.

It will be up to the governor and Legislature, the only one in the country where power is divided between Democrats and Republicans, to decide how to redraw voting districts.

In the likely case they can’t agree, the task will fall to the courts.

Iowa's congressional seats remained unchanged as well.