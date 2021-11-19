Minnesota murder suspect arrested in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa – A Minnesota murder suspect has been arrested in Iowa.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Franklin C. Spriggs, 30, was taken into custody around noon Friday in the 1000 block of East Michelle Avenue in Waterloo, IA. Spriggs was wanted for a St. Paul homicide that happened in August. A warrant for his arrest was issued in October.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force played an important role in tracking down Spriggs, developing the information that led to the search targeting the west side of Waterloo.