Minnesota motorcycle rider injured in northeast Iowa collision

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota motorcycle rider is hurt in a northeast Iowa collision.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3 pm Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 9 and Centennial Road. The State Patrol says Dawn Brings of Howard Lake, MN, was eastbound on a motorcycle when the compact SUV driven by Julie Norris of Postville pulled out into the intersection.

The State Patrol says Brings crossed the centerline to try and avoid an impact but the two vehicles collided in the westbound lane.

Brings was taken by Decorah Ambulance to Winneshiek Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.