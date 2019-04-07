Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota mother gets year in jail for driving drunk with children

A Rochester mother has pleaded guilty to driving drunk with five of her children in her vehicle and been sentenced to a year in jail.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 3:13 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Rochester mother has pleaded guilty to driving drunk with five of her children in her vehicle and been sentenced to a year in jail.

Authorities say 42-year-old Tasha Schleicher in September 2017 drove drunk, sideswiped a median cable barrier, then exited the highway and pulled over to breast feed her baby along the side of the road.

She lost custody of her children and was charged with child endangerment, drunken driving and failing to have a driver's license. She pleaded guilty last week to misdemeanor drunken driving and all other charges were dismissed.

Schleicher also was sentenced last week in Hennepin County District Court after being convicted of felony drunken driving stemming from an October 2017 arrest in Bloomington. She was sentenced to nearly 3½ years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking a well above average start to the work week followed by a rain/snow system for the midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC drops conference doubleheader

Image

NIACC sweeps Northeast CC

Image

Waldorf baseball sweeps presentation

Image

GHV soccer falls to Spirit Lake

Image

NIACC baseball defeats RCTC

Image

Preparing for natural disaster rescues

Image

Teams of semis and trucks depart for flooding victims

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part two

Image

Seminar working to help health care worker shortage

Image

Local sports highlights from Saturday part one

Community Events