Minnesota mom charged after toddler tumble caught on video (with video of incident)

Forty-year-old Maimuna Hassan of Mankato was charged Thursday with child endangerment, failing to properly secure a child passenger restraint and a misdemeanor driver's license violation.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 7:14 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2019 7:17 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Minnesota have charged a woman whose 2-year-old child tumbled from the back seat of a moving vehicle while still strapped in a car seat.

Dashcam video captured the moment the car seat and toddler rolled out of the vehicle Monday as the car turned a corner in Mankato. Police say the child was properly strapped into the car seat, but the car seat wasn't fastened in the vehicle. The child was OK.

The Star Tribune reports Hassan told police her daughter must have unlocked the car seat from the passenger seat.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak for Hassan. Her first court appearance is Feb. 14.

