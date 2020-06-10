Minnesota men to stand trial for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial is set for two Minnesota men facing drug charges in Cerro Gordo County.

Eric Gganah Freeman Jr., 27 of Burnsville, MN, and Lester Barky Padmore, 26 of Duluth, MN, were stopped for speeding on Interstate 35 near Clear Lake on May 17. The arresting officer says there was a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search found a few pounds of the drug inside.

Freeman, the driver, and Padmore, the passenger, have both pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Freeman’s trial is set to begin on November 3 and Padmore’s trial is scheduled to start on September 22.