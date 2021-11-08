Minnesota men sentenced for Worth County beating

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two Minnesota men are sentenced for a beating at a North Iowa party.

Xavier Prestin Judge, 21 of Eagan, MN, and Abdulla Abdulhalim Shigidy, 21 of Apple Valley, MN, were arrested for attacking a man in the 2000 block of 340th Street near Plymouth on September 13, 2020. The victim said he was punched by Judge and body slammed on cement by Shigidy, suffering a fractured skull and a slight brain bleed

Court documents state the victim had to return to the hospital several days after the attack because the right side of his face became paralyzed.

Judge pleaded no contest to assault causing bodily injury. He was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and must pay a $430 civil penalty. Shigidy entered an Alford plea to assault causing serious injury. He received three years of supervised probation.

Both men received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from their record if they successfully complete their sentences.