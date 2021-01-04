Minnesota men plead not guilty to rural Worth County assault

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two Minnesota men are pleading not guilty to a beating at a Worth County party.

Xavier Prestin Judge, 20 of Eagan, MN, and Abdulla Abdualhalim Shigidy, 20 of Apple Valley, MN, are both charged with assault causing serious injury.

The two are accused of attacking a man in the 2000 block of 340th Street near Plymouth on September 13, 2020. The male victim told law enforcement he was punched by Judge and body slammed on cement by Shigidy. Court documents state the victim suffered a fractured skull and a slight brain bleed and had to return to the hospital several days after the attack because the right side of his face became paralyzed.

Judge’s trial is set to begin on March 31 while Shigidy is scheduled to stand trial beginning April 28.