Minnesota men plead not guilty to getting caught with marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Two Minnesota men arrested in North Iowa on drug charges are pleading not guilty.

Brann Sidney Trosclair, 31 of Richfield, MN, and Kayne Allen Kyrin Bulow, 20 of Bloomington, MN, were pulled over for speeding on Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County on August 4. Law enforcement says a search of their vehicle found marijuana, products labeled at THC, a vacuum-sealer, a scale with marijuana residue, plastic bags labeled for repackaging marijuana, and numerous containers of THC concentrate.

Trosclair, the driver, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His trial is set for November 30. Bulow has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. His trial is scheduled for December 7.