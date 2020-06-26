Minnesota medical group calling for mandatory face masks

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Minnesota Medical Association (MMA) is calling on public and private leaders to mandate the wearing of face masks for coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Minnesota is seeing improvements in COVID-19 cases, but the threat of this virus is not over,” says Keith Stelter, MD, MMA president. “The medical benefits of wearing a mask are clear – a mask helps reduce virus transmission, particularly by individuals who are sick but have no symptoms and by individuals who have been infected but do not yet show any symptoms. Masks are also safe to wear.”

MMA says 20 other state medical groups, including the Zumbro Valley Medical Society, are supporting their call for mandatory masks.

“Statewide use of masks now in all indoor settings and on public transportation can help Minnesota avoid the resurgence of cases that is happening in many other states and avoid a backwards turn of the dial,” says Stelter.