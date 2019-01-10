Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: Authorities ID man found deceased at Rockwell residence as death investigation continues Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota may increase penalties for texting and driving

State could treat it like drunken driving.

Posted: Jan. 10, 2019 4:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota may soon require drivers to use hands-free cellphones on the road, triple the penalties on people who text and drive, and even treat distracted drivers who cause injury or death the same as drunken drivers.

Leaders of the Senate and House transportation committees have authored hands-free bills and said Thursday that they're optimistic. They plan to hold hearings this month and hope for floor votes as early as next month.

House Transportation Chairman Frank Hornstein says distracted driving is the fastest growing cause of death and injury on Minnesota roads.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman have said they expect the legislation to pass this session.

Prospects for tougher penalties are less clear, though Senate sponsor David Osmek says he's optimistic, too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester family feeling effects of government shutdown

Image

Donation drives to help Rochester families impacted by shutdown

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

NIACC sweeps Iowa Central in hoops action

Image

Preventing drug addiction

Image

TSA & the partial shutdown

Image

Final day to move out

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Community Events