NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — A southwestern Minnesota man who said he threw a "death party" for his wife and gave her methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to criminal neglect.
Fifty-nine-year-old Duane Johnson entered the plea Monday in Brown County Circuit Court. The Free Press says a third-degree murder charge will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Johnson told authorities he held a "death party" for his wife after she begged him to take her home from a nursing home to die. Sixty-nine-year-old Debra Johnson was found dead in their home last January. An autopsy showed she died of methamphetamine toxicity.
Prosecutors say the plea deal calls for a three-year prison sentence. Sentencing guidelines call for a four-year term.
A judge will decide whether to approve the recommended sentence on Aug. 12.
Related Content
- Minnesota man who held death party pleads guilty to criminal neglect
- Complaint: Minnesota man says 'death party' held for wife
- Minnesota man pleads guilty to faking death for insurance
- Man pleads not guilty in NE Iowa livestock neglect
- Minnesota man pleads guilty in Osage assault
- Minnesota woman pleads guilty to boyfriend's death in YouTube stunt
- Woman pleads not guilty to neglecting her disabled mother
- Worth County dog breeder pleads not guilty to animal neglect
- Texas man pleads not guilty to southern Minnesota sex abuse
- Minnesota man pleads not guilty in 100 mph chase