NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to three years in prison after he said he threw a "death party" for his wife and gave her methamphetamine that killed her.
Fifty-nine-year-old Duane Johnson of Searles was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to criminal neglect. Sixty-nine-year-old Debra Johnson was found dead in their home in January after her husband removed her from a nursing home.
The Mankato Free Press reports Judge Robert Docherty approved the sentence that was proposed in the plea deal. Johnson was given credit for 201 days already served in jail.
Johnson maintained that his wife wanted to die. An autopsy showed she died of methamphetamine toxicity.
A third-degree murder charge was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Related Content
- Complaint: Minnesota man says 'death party' held for wife
- Minnesota man who held 'death party' for wife gets 3 years
- Minnesota man charged in wife's overdose death
- Minnesota man who held death party pleads guilty to criminal neglect
- Minnesota fire deaths highest in 15 years
- Colorado man arrested for death of wife and daughters
- Man admits slaying wife, blames her for daughters' deaths
- 100 traffic deaths in Minnesota so far this year
- Minnesota officer gets 12½-year term for 911 caller death
- Filing: Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison says ex-wife abused him