Minnesota man who drove into crowd gets 5 years in prison

Authorities say 23-year-old Juan Lamas Jr. sped away when people surrounded his car following a fight over drugs at a large party near Minnesota State University in Mankato in September 2017.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:08 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for driving into a crowd of partygoers and injuring six of them.

Authorities say 23-year-old Juan Lamas Jr. sped away when people surrounded his car following a fight over drugs at a large party near Minnesota State University in Mankato in September 2017. They say he didn't stop even after his tires went flat.

Two of the six victims suffered serious leg injuries.

The Mankato Free Press reports that Lamas, who is from the Minneapolis suburb of Shakopee, told the judge during his Monday sentencing hearing that he was intoxicated at the time, feared for his life and panicked.

He was sentenced to five years and three months for felony assault and must pay restitution.

