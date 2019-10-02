Clear

Minnesota man walking with girlfriend killed during chance encounter

Prosecutors say a man walking with his girlfriend in Minneapolis' theater district was pistol-whipped and fatally shot after arguing with a passing motorist he did not know.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:18 AM

Twenty-three-year-old Varnell Allen is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Enzo Herrera-Garcia Saturday night. A criminal complaint says the victim's girlfriend told police they were walking when Allen and another man in a vehicle yelled something and Herrera-Garcia yelled back.

She says the vehicle pulled over, two men got out and Allen pistol-whipped her boyfriend and then shot him. The Star Tribune says Allen is jailed on $1 million bond and is due in court Wednesday. Court records do not list a defense attorney.

