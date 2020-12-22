Minnesota man to stand trial for tussling with Iowa state troopers

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of struggling with Iowa state troopers is pleading not guilty.

Dimitri Davia Williams, 23 of Apple Valley, Minnesota, is charged with attempting to disarm a peace officer and interference with official acts-dangerous weapon or firearm.

Williams was arrested on November 22 after his car was found parked in a no u-turn crossover just south of the 193 exit on Interstate 35 in Cerro Gordo County. Court documents state Williams was acting oddly, would not identify himself, and kept walking around his vehicle to stay away from state troopers.

Authorities say Williams eventually entered the driver’s side of his car and was grabbing items when troopers placed him in handcuffs. He’s accused of faking a seizure and then, as he was lying on the ground, kicking a state trooper. Law enforcement says that led to a struggle where Williams grabbed a trooper’s taser and tried to take his radio before being placed in ankle cuffs.

The Iowa State Patrol says a loaded handgun was found in Williams vehicle, where he was seen reaching for something.

Williams pleaded not guilty Tuesday and a trial is now set to begin on February 23 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.