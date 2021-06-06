Minnesota man sentenced over knifepoint burglary in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Shortly after he was found competent to stand trial, a Minnesota man pleads guilty over a knifepoint burglary in Mason City.

Frank Raymond Harmon Jr., 60 of Waseca, MN, pleaded guilty to third-degree harassment and has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served.

Harmon was originally charged with first-degree burglary after police say he entered a home in the 600 block of S. 56th Street on October 18, 2020, and pulled a knife on the occupants.

A psychiatric evaluation led to Harmon being ruled not competent to stand trial but after receiving treatment at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, a judge ruled Harmon’s competence had been restored and a plea deal was struck.