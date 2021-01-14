Minnesota man sentenced less than two weeks after North Iowa arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa traffic stop that led to a drug charge has been quickly resolved.

Courtney Ta’Sean Williams, 26 of Burnsville, MN, was pulled over for speeding on January 3 on U.S. Highway 18 in Cerro Gordo County. Williams was reportedly going 87 miles per hour and the arresting officer said the odor of marijuana was coming from Williams’ vehicle.

Court documents state a search found several ounces of marijuana in the vehicle, along with packaging material, and a scale.

Williams has pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and OWI-2nd offense. He’s been sentenced to nine days in jail, with credit for time served, and given a fine of $1,875.