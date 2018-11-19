Clear
Minnesota man sentenced in North Iowa drug case

Trenton Anderson Trenton Anderson

Arrested in Worth County on October 20.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 9:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man caught with drugs in Worth County is pleading guilty.

Trenton Alan Anderson, 40 of Detroit Lakes, MN, has entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine – 1st offense. He was arrested on October 20 after a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 105 and Nettle Avenue.

A Worth County Sheriff’s Deputy says he saw a drug pipe on the floor of the vehicle and a search found about three grams of meth next to Anderson’s wallet.

Anderson has been ordered to serve two days in jail, with credit for time served, and pay a $315 fine.

