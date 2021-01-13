Minnesota man sentenced for violent NE iowa car chase

WAVERLY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time and a fine for a car chase where he crashed into a law enforcement vehicle.

Richard Eugene Dennehey, 60 of Brainerd, MN, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, two to five years of supervised probation, and a $1,250 fine. Dennehey must also pay $1,455.42 in restitution to the Bremer county Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested after a pursuit on October 26, 2019, that involved the Iowa State Patrol, the sheriff’s offices in Chickasaw, Fayette, and Bremer counties, and the Denver Police Department. Dennehey eventually pleaded guilty to felony eluding and misdemeanor OWI.