Minnesota man sentenced for shooting deputy with bow

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting a deputy with a bow during a standoff last year.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Thirty-two-year-old Ramey James Olson of Alexandria was sentenced Thursday for first-degree assault against an officer and first-degree burglary. Olson also will have to pay more than $27,000 in restitution.

Olson was arrested after a standoff in Sauk Centre on Sept. 13, 2018.

According to the complaint, Olson "began a crime spree" in Osakis, where he stole a car, and eventually crashed into a Sauk Centre garage. He shot arrows at law officers and was wounded in return.

