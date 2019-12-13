A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for shooting a deputy with a bow during a standoff last year.
Thirty-two-year-old Ramey James Olson of Alexandria was sentenced Thursday for first-degree assault against an officer and first-degree burglary. Olson also will have to pay more than $27,000 in restitution.
Olson was arrested after a standoff in Sauk Centre on Sept. 13, 2018.
According to the complaint, Olson "began a crime spree" in Osakis, where he stole a car, and eventually crashed into a Sauk Centre garage. He shot arrows at law officers and was wounded in return.
Related Content
- Minnesota man sentenced for shooting deputy with bow
- Man arrested in compound-bow shooting of Minnesota deputy
- Northern Minnesota man sentenced for assaulting an Olmsted County deputy
- Minnesota man gets double life sentences
- Second man sentenced for southern Minnesota abduction
- Minnesota man sentenced for groping Wartburg students
- Minnesota man sentenced for North Iowa chase
- Minnesota man sentenced for Buffalo Center stabbing
- 2019 Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Opener in Austin: Putting a bow on the event
- Minnesota sheriff's deputy indicted for manslaughter in fatal shooting
Scroll for more content...