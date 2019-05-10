Clear

Minnesota man sentenced for killing girlfriend, dumping body in pond

The boyfriend of a woman whose body was found encased in an icy pond has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 7:25 AM

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — The boyfriend of a woman whose body was found encased in an icy pond in Dakota County has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that 41-year-old Uriah Schulz, of Apple Valley, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 death of 41-year-old Elizabeth Perrault.

Her body was found in April 2018 not far from her home in the holding pond in Burnsville, six months after she disappeared. An autopsy showed she suffered blows to her head.

Schulz said in court that he blacked out during a fight with Perrault at their Burnsville apartment and awoke to find her dead. Schulz said he wrapped Perrault's body in a blanket and dumped it.

