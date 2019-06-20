Minnesota man sentenced for groping Wartburg students

WAVERLY, Iowa – Groping Iowa college students is sending a Minnesota man to prison.

Bryan Patricio Malone, 23 of Minneapolis, was arrested after law enforcement said he entered the rooms of three female Wartburg students in February 2018 and groped them while they slept. Investigators said Malone also stole cash from the room of a 4th female students who was gone overnight.

Malone pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sex abuse, and 4th degree theft. He’s now been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison for the first three counts and 30 days in jail for the theft charge. Malone must also pay $595 in restitution, a $315 fine, and a $250 civil penalty.