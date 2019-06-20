WAVERLY, Iowa – Groping Iowa college students is sending a Minnesota man to prison.
Bryan Patricio Malone, 23 of Minneapolis, was arrested after law enforcement said he entered the rooms of three female Wartburg students in February 2018 and groped them while they slept. Investigators said Malone also stole cash from the room of a 4th female students who was gone overnight.
Malone pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sex abuse, two counts of assault with intent to commit sex abuse, and 4th degree theft. He’s now been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison for the first three counts and 30 days in jail for the theft charge. Malone must also pay $595 in restitution, a $315 fine, and a $250 civil penalty.
Related Content
- Minnesota man sentenced for groping Wartburg students
- Minnesota man accused of groping Wartburg College students
- Minneapolis man pleads guilty to groping Wartburg College students
- Forest City's dynamic duo signs with Wartburg
- Wartburg College boosts security following complaints
- Minnesota man gets double life sentences
- Second man sentenced for southern Minnesota abduction
- Minneapolis man pleads not guilty to groping in Bremer County
- Franken says he's "ashamed" of groping incident
- Another groping accusation against Al Franken