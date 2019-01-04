Minnesota man sentenced for fatal Winneshiek County crash

DECORAH, Iowa – A southeastern Minnesota man is sentenced for a deadly crash in northeast Iowa.

Casey Dean Buxengard, 25 of Spring Grove, MN, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and OWI-2nd offense. Authorities say Buxengard was driving at a high rate of speed on County Road A14 in Winneshiek County on July 2, 2017, when he lost control, slid off the road, and rolled his vehicle several times.

A passenger, Justin Vincek, was killed in the crash.

Law enforcement says Buxengard admitted to being drunk at the time of the crash and a test showed his blood alcohol content was .124. Court records state he has two previous OWI convictions in Minnesota.

Buxengard has now been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined a total of $2,875.