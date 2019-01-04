Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota man sentenced for fatal Winneshiek County crash

Rollover killed a passenger in July 2017.

Posted: Jan. 4, 2019 10:21 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A southeastern Minnesota man is sentenced for a deadly crash in northeast Iowa.

Casey Dean Buxengard, 25 of Spring Grove, MN, pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and OWI-2nd offense. Authorities say Buxengard was driving at a high rate of speed on County Road A14 in Winneshiek County on July 2, 2017, when he lost control, slid off the road, and rolled his vehicle several times.

A passenger, Justin Vincek, was killed in the crash.

Law enforcement says Buxengard admitted to being drunk at the time of the crash and a test showed his blood alcohol content was .124. Court records state he has two previous OWI convictions in Minnesota.

Buxengard has now been sentenced to 30 days in jail, with credit for time served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined a total of $2,875.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunny skies and warmer temps continue into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New program to handle pets at large in Byron

Image

Grant for food truck helping students learn at Byron High School

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Extra Speed Enforcement

Image

Fire Dept Racks Up Most Blood Donations

Image

Voices So Loud They Reach D.C.

Image

Where are the body cameras?

Image

'Break the Chain' a look at human trafficking

Image

Thursday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Officer-Involved Shooting

Community Events