Minnesota man sentenced for Winnebago County drug crime

Isaiah Craig (right) and Jonah Remker. Isaiah Craig (right) and Jonah Remker.

Second defendant to get a deferred judgment.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A second Minnesota man is sentenced for a Winnebago County drug bust.

Jonah Pedar Remker, 24 of Owatonna, MN, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and was ordered Friday to serve five years on supervised probation and pay a $750 civil penalty. Remker received a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from his record if he meets all the terms of his probation.

Remker and Isaiah Craig of Apple Valley, MN, were arrested after a March 2018 search of a Forest City home where police said they found 41 ½ grams of marijuana and $1,865 in cash.

Craig previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and was also given a deferred judgment and five years of probation.

