Minnesota man sentenced for North Iowa meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A St. Paul man is going to federal prison after being caught with drugs in North Iowa.

Marcus Houston Jones, 32, pleaded guilty in Cedar Rapids Federal Court to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was arrested after running away from a traffic stop in Cerro Gordo County on December 6, 2019. Sheriff’s deputies say a shotgun, a handgun, and a pound of meth were found in Jones’ vehicle.

Jones has been sentenced to 13 years and six months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.