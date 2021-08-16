Minnesota man sentenced in North Iowa for check forgery

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Minnesota man is sentenced for forging checks in North Iowa.

Brandon Lee Crews, 30 of Emmons, MN, has pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and a charge of second-degree theft has been dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Crews was accused of stealing 10 checks from someone in Worth County and then cashing them in Albert Lea for a total of $4,067. Investigators say the signature on the checks was “not even close” to accurate.

Crews has been sentenced to time served and a fine of $855 has been suspended.