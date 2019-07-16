Clear
Minnesota man sentenced for North Iowa chase

Weston Zuehl

Already serving probation for southern Minnesota pursuit.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A second high-speed chase means more probation for a Freeborn County man.

Weston William Zuehl, 36 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Tuesday in Winnebago County District Court to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and three to five years of probation. He will also have to pay a $315 fine.

Zuehl pleaded guilty to eluding and possession of marijuana for a November 2017 car chase that began in Lake Mills and reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Zuehl is already serving three years of supervised probation for an August 2018 pursuit in southern Minnesota that authorities say nearly caused several crashes.

